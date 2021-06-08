Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.