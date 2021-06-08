Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.33. 18,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,373. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

