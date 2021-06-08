Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,252,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

