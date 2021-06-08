Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

