Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

