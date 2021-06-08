Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $219.59. The company had a trading volume of 145,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

