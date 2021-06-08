Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.59. 37,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.