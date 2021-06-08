Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.53 or 0.00047710 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $77,296.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00238840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00222490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.01216614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,841.98 or 1.00514347 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,636 coins and its circulating supply is 640,476 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.