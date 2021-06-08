Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.95. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,186. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

