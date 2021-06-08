Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 54,869 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.53. 91,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

