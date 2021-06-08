Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 71,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The firm has a market cap of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

