Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 491.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. 24,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,011. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

