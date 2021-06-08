Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 430,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 386,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,718,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.