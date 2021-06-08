Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 91,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.4% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $511.98. 38,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.84 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

