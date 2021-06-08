Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $16.56 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,642. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $598.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

