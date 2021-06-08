Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $28.31 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $239.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

