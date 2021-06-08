Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

