VAULT (VAULT) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $5,034.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00014179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00256593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00229259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.30 or 0.01135257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,576.95 or 1.00050641 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,287 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

