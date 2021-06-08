Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 6,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

