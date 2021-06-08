Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.78

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -222.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

