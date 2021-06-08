Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,185 shares of company stock worth $2,937,024 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

