Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 37479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.11.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

