Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 204,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,390. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

