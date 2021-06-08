Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

