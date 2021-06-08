Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $314,475.03 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VCYT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 715,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,720. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

