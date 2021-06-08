Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 28.2% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $46.89 million and $7,009.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.81 or 0.00067797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

