Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.57

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 1815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Veritex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.