Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 354,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

