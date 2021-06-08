VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.05 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and $43,644.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,634,001 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

