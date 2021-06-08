VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 2,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.