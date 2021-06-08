Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Viasat worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

