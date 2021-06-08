Viberate Achieves Market Cap of $9.23 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Viberate has a market cap of $9.23 million and $1.12 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00993477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.78 or 0.09652015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

