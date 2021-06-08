VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Shares Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $71.25. 23,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 52,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17.

