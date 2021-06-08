VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Shares Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $71.17. 10,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12.

