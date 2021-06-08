VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $66.61. 40,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 58,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.99.

