Vid One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,811.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Vid has a market cap of $953,454.60 and $11,811.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00981270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.09560345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars.

