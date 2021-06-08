Vidya Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Vidya has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $4.88 million and $911,420.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,013,171 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

