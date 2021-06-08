Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) vs. Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Head to Head Comparison

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.24 $31.53 million $0.78 9.50 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.36 -$29.66 million N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viemed Healthcare and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.69%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Greenbrook TMS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

