Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.13 and traded as high as C$13.27. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 474,117 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2,640.00.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

