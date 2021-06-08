Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 27428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.