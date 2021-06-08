Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 7,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,634 shares of company stock worth $3,006,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

