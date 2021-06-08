Visor.Finance (VISR) Market Cap Hits $37.40 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003592 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00026243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00976574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.82 or 0.09543821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,583,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

