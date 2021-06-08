Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $203,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 475.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $250,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

VSTO stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.