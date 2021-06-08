Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €29.67 ($34.91). Vivendi shares last traded at €29.17 ($34.32), with a volume of 3,234,070 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.34 ($38.04).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

