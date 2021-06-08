Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

VVNT traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 847,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,568. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

