Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.