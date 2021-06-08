Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €254.00 ($298.82).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

VOW3 stock opened at €238.80 ($280.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €226.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

