Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. On average, analysts expect Volt Information Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

