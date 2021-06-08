Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.11 ($75.42).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNA shares. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Vonovia stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.04 ($62.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.12. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

