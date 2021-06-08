Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

